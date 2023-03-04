Former President Donald Trump is set to make the case that he can deliver conservatives "retribution" against Democrats and establishment Republicans in his speech Saturday at the Conservative Political Action Conference.

According to an excerpt of his speech obtained by CNN, Trump plans to say that he will steer the GOP toward a more isolationist posture -- a position that puts him at odds with his former United Nations ambassador, Nikki Haley, who has already launched her 2024 bid, and several other potential Republican presidential contenders.

