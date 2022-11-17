The Trump Organization stopped several illegal tax practices around 2017 when Donald Trump took office, former Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg testified in a New York court on Thursday.

"Mr. Trump became president and everybody was looking at our company from every different angle you could think of including himself personally," Weisselberg said. "We felt at the time, let's go through all the practices that we've been utilizing over the years and make sure we correct everything we have to correct."

