Trump Org. fraud trial juror tells CNN the panel was 'serious' and didn't focus on Donald Trump

The jury who convicted Donald Trump's namesake companies earlier this week was "serious" and tried to focus on the law -- not the former president, one of the jurors said in an interview with CNN.

 Angus Mordant/Reuters

Jurors saw a "culture of fraud," at the Trump Organization, but referred to Trump as a nondescript "Bob Smith" at times when talking about the company owner's awareness of the crimes in relation to the charges, said the juror, who spoke to CNN on the condition of anonymity.

