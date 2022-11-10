Trump Organization Controller Jeffrey McConney testified about the mechanics behind him tacking on fringe benefits to salaries and bonuses at the direction of high-level executives, as the company's criminal trial in New York resumed on Thursday.

McConney reiterated he followed instructions from former Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg and other high-level Trump Org. executives to tack on fringe benefits to their salaries in bonuses that were ultimately not reported to tax authorities.

CNN's Kara Scannell contributed to this report.

