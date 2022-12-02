Closing arguments ended Friday in the criminal trial of the Trump Organization with New York prosecutors urging the jury to put aside politics and the company's namesake and focus simply on the fraud allegations against it -- despite accusing Donald Trump of knowing about the schemes in real time.

The jury is expected to begin deliberations on Monday, but before court ended Friday, defense attorneys moved for a mistrial after Steinglass told the jury that Trump must have known about the tax crimes and "sanctioned" some of them.

