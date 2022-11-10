Lawyers for former President Donald Trump and the New York attorney general's office both proposed that retired Judge Barbara Jones serve as the monitor to oversee the Trump Organization's financial statements.

Attorneys for both camps were required to submit their nominations of who should serve in the monitor position by Thursday after Judge Arthur Engoron granted the New York attorney general's request for a monitor to stop the Trump Organization from continuing to engage in allegedly fraudulent practices.

