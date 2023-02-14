A New York appeals court upheld sanctions against former President Donald Trump totaling $110,000 for failing to respond to a New York state attorney general subpoena for documents.

Trump appealed an order from New York state Judge Arthur Engoron, who last year ordered Trump be sanctioned $10,000 per day for failing to comply with a December 2021 subpoena as part of the state's investigation into the Trump Organization's finances. Trump appealed the order last year.

