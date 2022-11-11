Former President Donald Trump is calling up his allies in the Senate, GOP sources tell CNN, and making a suggestion as he seeks to divert blame for -- Republicans' lackluster midterm performance: Take aim at Mitch McConnell.

Trump, who is facing a round of sharp criticism from inside his own party for hurting Republican candidates in the midterms, has instead sought to gin up opposition to McConnell ahead of leadership elections next week -- even as the GOP leader has already locked down enough support to win another two years, which would make him the longest-serving Senate party leader in US history.

CNN's Alex Rogers contributed to this report.

