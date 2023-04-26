Trump loses appeal to block Pence from testifying about direct communications

Former Vice President Mike Pence (left) and former President Donald Trump are seen here in a split image.

 Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump has lost an emergency attempt to block former Vice President Mike Pence from testifying about their direct conversations, in the latest boost to a federal criminal investigation examining Trump's and others' actions after the 2020 election.

The former president has repeatedly tried and failed to close off some answers from witnesses close to him in the special counsel's investigation. This latest order from the DC Circuit Court of Appeals likely will usher in Pence's grand jury testimony quickly -- an unprecedented development in modern presidential history.

