Donald Trump's legal team will look to challenge "every potential issue" in his indictment once the charges are unsealed, an attorney for the former president said Sunday.

"We're not doing anything at the arraignment because that would be showmanship and nothing more because we haven't even seen the indictment yet. We will take the indictment, we will dissect it, the team will look at every -- every -- potential issue that we will be able to challenge and we will challenge it," Joe Tacopina told CNN's Dana Bash on "State of the Union."

