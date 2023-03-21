Former President Donald Trump's legal team has gone to a federal appeals court to try to block his defense lawyer Evan Corcoran from testifying again to a grand jury in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents investigation.

The appeals court filings, which are sealed, include an emergency request to block a lower-court decision compelling Corcoran to testify after he declined to answer some questions before the grand jury, citing attorney-client privilege.

