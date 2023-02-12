One of Donald Trump's lawyers said Sunday they have completed their searches for classified material at the former president's properties and handed over what they found to the Justice Department.

Timothy Parlatore, who represents Trump in both the special counsel investigation into the former president's handling of classified material and the probe related to the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, confirmed that additional classified documents were found during a search in December and turned over to the Justice Department.

