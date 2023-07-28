(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump charged ahead with his bid for the 2024 GOP nomination Friday at a major Republican event in Iowa, largely ignoring the new charges he faces in the federal classified documents probe.

“If I weren’t running, I would have nobody coming after me. Or if I was losing by a lot, I would have nobody coming after me,” Trump said in Des Moines at the Iowa GOP’s Lincoln Dinner, a high-profile gathering of party officials, donors and supporters in the state set to kick off the 2024 nominating process in January.

