The Manhattan grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump is not concluding this week, with questions swirling over how close the grand jury is to bringing an indictment -- or if it actually will at all.

While there's been radio silence from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg over the past several days about the status of the investigation amid widespread media and political speculation, the district attorney's office reiterated that the public will know when the investigation has reached its conclusion.

CNN's John Miller, Brynn Gingras, Shimon Prokupecz, Lauren Del Valle and Zachary Cohen contributed to this report.

