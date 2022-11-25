Former President Donald Trump hosted White nationalist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes and rapper Kanye West at his Mar-a-Lago estate this week, demonstrating his continued willingness to associate with figures who have well-publicized antisemitic views as he embarks on another White House run.

West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, posted a video Thursday on Twitter in which he claimed that Trump "is really impressed with Fuentes," who has repeatedly made antisemitic and racist comments as chronicled by the Anti-Defamation League.

