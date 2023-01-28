Former President Donald Trump on Saturday will deliver the keynote address at the New Hampshire Republican Party's annual meeting as he returns to the trail looking to ramp up his 2024 presidential campaign.

Trump will address hundreds of Republican leaders and grassroots activists at the meeting in Salem before headlining a second campaign event in South Carolina -- also an early voting state -- later in the day.

