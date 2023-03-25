Former President Donald Trump is set to hold a campaign rally Saturday in Waco, Texas -- returning to the trail amid his warnings of "death & destruction" resulting from investigations into his actions.

The rally at the Waco Regional Airport is a return to the mega-rallies reminiscent of Trump's 2016 and 2020 campaigns, as the Republican field for the 2024 presidential race begins to take shape.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.