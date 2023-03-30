Trump has been indicted. Here's what happens next in court

A Manhattan grand jury's indictment of former President Donald Trump, seen here at the White House in September of 2020, will set in motion a criminal process that will in some ways work like that of any other defendant, and in other ways, look very different.

 Drew Angerer/Getty Images

A Manhattan grand jury's indictment of former President Donald Trump will set in motion a criminal process that will in some ways work like that of any other defendant, and in other ways, look very different.

When someone is indicted, the charges are sometimes kept under seal until the defendant's first appearance in court. The charges that the grand jury approved against Trump are currently not public.

Kara Scannell, Paula Reid, Lauren DelValle, Shimon Prokupecz, Brynn Gingras and Evan Perez contributed to this report.

