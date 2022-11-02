Trump files lawsuit to try to stop NY attorney general from getting records from trust that owns Trump Org.

Former President Donald Trump, seen here in January 2021 filed a lawsuit in Florida state court trying to stop the New York attorney general from obtaining records from the trust that holds ownership of the Trump Organization.

Former President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit in Florida state court trying to stop the New York attorney general from obtaining records from the trust that holds ownership of the Trump Organization.

The civil lawsuit was filed hours after a New York judge denied an effort to move New York Attorney General Letitia James' $250 million lawsuit against Trump, his eldest children and others into another division of New York State court.

