Former President Donald Trump expressed support for the rioters behind the deadly January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol in a video played during a fundraiser Thursday that was hosted by the Patriot Freedom Project, a group that assists families of those charged in the riot.

"People have been treated unconstitutionally in my opinion and very, very unfairly, and we're going to get to the bottom of it," he said. Trump also bemoaned the "weaponization of the Department of Justice" and said the country was "going communist."

