Former President Donald Trump is expected to be back in New York City to face another legal battle Thursday -- this time in a civil lawsuit filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James, multiple sources told CNN.

Trump is scheduled to sit for another deposition for the suit brought against him, his children and Trump Organization, alleging they were involved in an expansive scheme lasting over a decade by providing false financial statements to lenders and others that the former president used to enrich himself.

