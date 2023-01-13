Former President Donald Trump denied sexually assaulting former magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll and said he never pressured a woman to have sex with him in a deposition transcript that was unsealed Friday.

"But it's a false accusation. Never happened. Never would," Trump said of Carroll's allegation that Trump raped her in a New York department store in the mid-1990s. He went on to criticize Carroll as "nuts" in his testimony.

