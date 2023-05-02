Former President Donald Trump has privately discussed skipping either one or both of the first two Republican presidential primary debates, according to three sources who have spoken with Trump about his plans.

Trump's advisers have pointed to his commanding lead in the polls as one reason he is hesitant to share the stage with his GOP challengers.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.