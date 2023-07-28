(CNN) — The top-secret document that former President Donald Trump discussed at a 2021 meeting at his New Jersey golf club was included in the 15 boxes returned to the National Archives in January of last year, according to a source familiar with the matter. But Trump has denied it was real.

Trump was charged Thursday with retaining the classified document, described as a “presentation concerning military activity in a foreign country,” which CNN has reported is Iran, as part of the superseding indictment. He had previously been charged with retaining 31 other documents. The Iran war plan document, however, stands out as the only one from the 15 boxes Trump initially returned – before any subpoena was issued or search was conducted – that has led to any criminal charge.

CNN’s Marshall Cohen contributed to this report.

