Trump campaign says it saw surge in donations after indictment

Former President Donald Trump, seen here on April 4, raised a combined $18.8 million in the first quarter of 2023.

 Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump raised a combined $18.8 million in the first quarter of 2023 through his joint fundraising committee and his campaign -- and saw a spike in donations after being indicted by a Manhattan grand jury on March 30 -- according to new figures provided by his campaign.

The campaign told CNN it also raised $15.4 million in the two weeks after charges were filed against the former president, showing how much his supporters have rallied around Trump after learning of the indictment.

