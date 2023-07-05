(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump’s joint fundraising committee raised more than $35 million in the second quarter of 2023, a haul his team says was boosted by his recent federal indictment, a Trump campaign official told CNN.

The figure nearly doubles the $18.8 million he raised in the first quarter of this year through the committee, which is split between Trump’s official campaign and his Save America political action committee.

