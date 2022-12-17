Donald Trump has weighed in on the contentious battle confronting GOP leader Kevin McCarthy in his bid to be the chamber's next speaker, with the former president calling on his supporters in Congress to halt their opposition tactics against McCarthy and stop "playing a very dangerous game."

"Look, I think this: Kevin has worked very hard. I think he deserves the shot," Trump said Friday in an interview with Breitbart News. "Hopefully he's going to be very strong and going to be very good and he's going to do what everybody wants."

CNN's Sonnet Swire contributed to this report.

