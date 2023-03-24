Donald Trump's primary defense attorney is expected to testify Friday to a federal grand jury, answering questions in the documents probe that the former president unsuccessfully fought to hold back.

The attorney's appearance before the grand jury this week has the potential to make or break the special counsel's investigation into the handling of classified records at Mar-a-Lago and possible obstruction of justice when the federal government tried to get the documents back.

