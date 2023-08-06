Trump attorney says legal team will fight potential protective order in election subversion case

 Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Washington (CNN) — Former President Donald Trump’s lawyer in the 2020 election subversion case on Sunday criticized the protective order requested by prosecutors that would put some restrictions on what Trump and his team can do with evidence shared with them.

“The press and the American people in a campaign season have a right to know what the evidence is in this case provided that this evidence is not protected otherwise,” John Lauro told CNN’s Dana Bash on “State of the Union” Sunday.

CNN’s Tierney Sneed and Kate Sullivan contributed to this report.

