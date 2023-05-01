Former President Donald Trump has asked the judge to declare a mistrial in his civil battery and defamation trial, arguing the judge has made "pervasive unfair and prejudicial rulings" against him.

Trump attorney Joe Tacopina, in a letter filed overnight Monday, said alternatively he would ask Judge Lewis Kaplan to "correct the record for each and every instance in which the Court has mischaracterized the facts of this case to the jury" or provide him greater leeway in cross examining E. Jean Carroll.

