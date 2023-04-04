Trump asks appeals court for emergency order blocking testimony from top aides in DOJ's Jan. 6 probe

Then-President Donald Trump speaks as White House chief of staff Mark Meadows listens prior to Trump's Marine One departure from the South Lawn of the White House on July 29, 2020 in Washington.

 Alex Wong/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump's legal team is asking for emergency help from the federal appeals court in Washington, DC, to block some of his closest advisers from testifying about him to a grand jury, including former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, according to a source familiar with the case and new court filings.

Trump's team on Monday night asked for the appeals court to wipe away a lower court's ruling that would force several of his top advisers to answer questions to a grand jury investigating Trump and his allies' attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, despite his claims of legal protections around his presidency that would shield some of their testimony.

CNN's Casey Gannon and Tierney Sneed contributed to this report.

