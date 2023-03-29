Former President Donald Trump is appealing a court ruling that would force several of his former aides, including Mark Meadows, to testify before a grand jury as part of the criminal investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election, two sources familiar with the matter told CNN.

The mid-March ruling from US District Judge Beryl Howell, who was then the chief judge of DC's federal trial court, is one of several defeats the former president has suffered in his efforts to use executive privilege claims to block the testimony of former aides and allies in the Justice Department's special counsel investigations.

CNN's Katelyn Polantz contributed to this report.

