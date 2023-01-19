A federal judge said Thursday that former President Donald Trump and his attorneys are liable for nearly $1 million in sanctions for a lawsuit Trump brought against Hillary Clinton, ex-top Justice Department officials and several others alleging they conspired against him in the 2016 campaign.

"This case should never have been brought. Its inadequacy as a legal claim was evident from the start," US District Judge Donald Middlebrooks of the Southern District of Florida wrote. "No reasonable lawyer would have filed it. Intended for a political purpose, none of the counts of the amended complaint stated a cognizable legal claim."

