After years of claiming mail-in voting is rife with fraud, some Republicans -- including former President Donald Trump -- are working to reverse course ahead of next year's consequential presidential and congressional elections.

Trump, now waging his third White House bid, told attendees at the Conservative Political Action Conference earlier this month that it's time to "change our thinking" on early and mail-in voting. And in speeches and fundraising emails, he's touting his campaign's plans to encourage "ballot harvesting," the practice of allowing third parties to collect and turn in other voters' ballots. His party, he said, has "no choice" but to beat "Democrats at their own game."

