(CNN) — Former president Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis – both maligned by Democrats and medical experts for not doing enough to slow the spread of the coronavirus – are lately each trying to convince GOP voters that the other was too strict in responding to Covid-19.

Their disparate recollections of the coronavirus’ arrival in 2020 were on full display as the 2024 presidential hopefuls campaigned New Hampshire last week. DeSantis, at a Tuesday town hall in Hollis, said Trump made a “catastrophic mistake” by putting Anthony Fauci in charge of the country’s coronavirus response. Speaking about 40 miles north and two hours later that same day, Trump told a Concord crowd that DeSantis “loved Fauci at the beginning.”

