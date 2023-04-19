While Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a meet-and-greet on Capitol Hill Tuesday evening, former President Donald Trump and his team aimed to be one step ahead -- planning a dinner at his Mar-a-Lago resort with members of the Florida congressional delegation just two days after the DeSantis reception.

Thursday's dinner, which was described to CNN by multiple GOP sources, is the latest bid by Trump to court support from their shared home turf as the former president tries to show strength amid his mounting legal troubles and tweak his likely rival in the 2024 race.

CNN's Steve Contorno and Annie Grayer contributed to this report.

