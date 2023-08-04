(CNN) — Bernie Kerik is refusing to turn over more than 300 records sought in a 2020 election-related lawsuit just before he is set to talk with the special counsel’s office, saying they fall under attorney confidentiality.

Kerik, a former New York police commissioner who worked alongside former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani in the weeks after the 2020 election to search for evidence of fraud, had previously held back hundreds more documents from the lawyers for Shaye Moss and Ruby Freeman. The two Georgia election workers have said Giuliani made false claims of ballot counting mishaps in Atlanta that defamed them.

