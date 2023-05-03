Trump ally Jim Marchant announces bid for Nevada Senate seat

Nevada Republican Jim Marchant, seen here on May 2 in Nevada, announced a campaign for US Senate entering a critical race in the battle for control of the upper chamber in 2024.

 John Locher/AP

Nevada Republican Jim Marchant announced a campaign for US Senate on Tuesday, entering a critical race in the battle for control of the upper chamber in 2024.

Marchant is a vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump and promoted his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. He is also coming off two consecutive losing campaigns in Nevada: mounting an unsuccessful US House bid in 2020 and an unsuccessful secretary of state bid in 2022.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.