A super PAC closely aligned with former President Donald Trump is demanding Florida ethics investigators probe whether Gov. Ron DeSantis' recent political activity is violating state law.

In a 15-page letter to the Florida Commission on Ethics, Make America Great Again Inc. accuses DeSantis of operating a "shadow presidential campaign" and says the Republican governor should have to resign from office under a state law that prohibits people from holding elected office while seeking another. The letter, which a spokesperson said will be sent Wednesday, argues that DeSantis' book tour, ongoing fundraising and reported efforts to recruit operatives for his likely presidential campaign all suggest that he is a de facto candidate for president while also serving as governor.

