Trump-aligned Arizona sheriff to officially enter key Senate race

Sheriff of Pinal County Mark Lamb, here in 2022, has filed paperwork to run for Senate in Arizona.

 Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc./Getty Images

Mark Lamb, the sheriff of Pinal County, has filed paperwork to run for Senate in Arizona, entering the unpredictable three-way race for the seat currently held by independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema.

Lamb is the first prominent Republican to formally join the primary, which could escalate further with the entry of Kari Lake, the far-right unsuccessful 2022 Arizona gubernatorial nominee who has also teased a bid.

