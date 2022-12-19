Leaders of the right-wing extremist Proud Boys will face trial starting Monday for their alleged conspiracy to stop Joe Biden from assuming the presidency, another test for the Justice Department's effort to punish the far-right political movement connected to fierce allies of former President Donald Trump.

Federal prosecutors intend to prove that four leaders of the Proud Boys -- Enrique Tarrio, Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs, Zachary Rehl -- plotted and broadly encouraged violence in the build up to January 6.

