Trevor Reed, an American citizen and former Marine freed last year after two years of imprisonment in Russia, said he'd like to see the Biden administration take "definite action" in freeing an American and Wall Street Journal reporter recently detained by the Kremlin.

"I want to see some definite action," Reed told CNN's Kaitlan Collins in an interview that aired Friday on "CNN This Morning." "[The US government is] going to have to make some type of agreement to get him out."

CNN's Kaitlan Collins, Jennifer Hansler, Sarah Dean, Julia Horowitz and Eliza Mackintosh contributed to this report.

