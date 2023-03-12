Treasury secretary rules out bailout for Silicon Valley Bank

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday ruled out a federal bailout for Silicon Valley Bank following its spectacular collapse last week.

"Let me be clear that during the financial crisis, there were investors and owners of systemic large banks that were bailed out, and we're certainly not looking," Yellen told CBS News when asked if there will be a bailout. "And the reforms that have been put in place means that we're not going to do that again."

