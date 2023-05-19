(CNN) — The Treasury Department is steadily draining the funds it has to pay the nation’s bills during the debt ceiling impasse.

Treasury had $57.3 billion in cash on hand as of Thursday, according to federal data. The amount bounces around as the agency takes in revenue and makes payments, but the balance has declined from $238.5 billion at the start of the month, when the coffers were relatively flush from tax collections in April.

