Top US Navy admiral defends non-binary sailor amid some Republican criticism

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Michael Gilday arrives for his confirmation hearing in the Senate Armed Services Committee in July of 2019.

 Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call/Getty Images

The top US Navy admiral ardently defended a non-binary sailor on Tuesday amid some criticism from Republican lawmakers, saying he is "particularly proud of this sailor."

The sailor, LTJG Audrey Knutson, had their story shared on the Navy's Instagram page last week. In a short video, Knutson said they are proud to serve as non-binary, especially because their grandfather served in the Navy as a gay man in World War II. During a deployment last fall aboard the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford, Knutson said their highlight was reading a poem to the whole ship at an LGBTQ spoken word night. The Instagram video garnered nearly 17,000 likes.

