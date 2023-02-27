Chinese hackers are too frequently going "unidentified and undeterred," and software companies aren't doing enough to secure their products from cyber-attacks that "can do real damage" to US interests through the loss of trade secrets, a top US cyber official said Monday.

"The risk introduced to all of us by unsafe technology is frankly much more dangerous and pervasive than the spy balloon, but somehow we've allowed ourselves to accept it," US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Director Jen Easterly said in a speech at Carnegie Mellon University.

