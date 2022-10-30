Top US cyber official says there's no 'specific' threat to elections, but is concerned about harassment and intimidation

Jen Easterly, the director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, testifies before Home subcommittee on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on April 28. Easterly says there are no "specific or credible" threats to disrupt election infrastructure in this year's midterms.

 Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

There are no "specific or credible" threats to disrupt election infrastructure in this year's midterm contests, one of the nation's top cybersecurity officials said Sunday, even as the federal government remains concerned about attempts -- both online and in-person -- to interfere in the vote.

"It is a very complex threat environment. You have cyber threats, you have insider threats, you have rampant disinformation and, yes, very worryingly, you have threats of harassment, intimidation and violence against election officials, polling places and voters," Jen Easterly, the director of the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, or CISA, told CBS.

CNN's Sean Lyngaas contributed to this report.

