One of the nation's top cybersecurity officials said state election workers in Wisconsin and Michigan have told her they're "pleased" with the federal government's support leading up the 2022 midterm elections, while some state officials say they're not getting enough.

Jen Easterly, the director of the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, or CISA, was asked by CNN's Alex Marquardt Saturday about state officials in Wisconsin and Michigan who say they aren't getting enough federal backing for elections and personnel security.

