Top Trump campaign aide Susie Wiles met numerous times with special counsel investigators in documents probe

A senior campaign official for Donald Trump was shown a classified map by the former president during a meeting at his New Jersey golf club after Trump left office, according to a source familiar with the matter.

(CNN) — A senior campaign official for Donald Trump was allegedly shown a classified map by the former president during a meeting at his New Jersey golf club after Trump left office, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The campaign adviser, Susie Wiles, has spoken to federal investigators numerous times as part of the special counsel’s Mar-a-Lago documents probe, multiple sources told CNN.

