Former Donald Trump adviser Stephen Miller on Tuesday returned for another day of testimony before the federal grand jury investigating January 6, 2021, and efforts to subvert the 2020 election.

Miller was spotted at the federal courthouse in Washington, DC, on Tuesday. He was subpoenaed by federal investigators months ago and also appeared before the federal grand jury last week, CNN previously reported.

