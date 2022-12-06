A former White House speechwriter and senior adviser to Trump, Miller could provide a firsthand account of the former president's preparations for his speech at the Ellipse in Washington on January 6, including how he wanted to inspire his supporters, many of whom went on to attack the Capitol and disrupt Congress' certification of the election.
Federal investigators have for months sought information from Trump's inner circle in the White House, attempting to gather insight into Trump's state of mind before his supporters rioted on January 6.
In April, Miller testified virtually for roughly eight hours before the House select committee investigating January 6 -- a completely separate probe from the criminal investigation being run by the Justice Department.
According to findings the committee presented at a public hearing in July, Miller spoke to Trump for several minutes on the morning of January 6 about his planned speech outside the White House. After talking with Miller, Trump added a line to his speech about then-Vice President Mike Pence, according to the committee's findings.
The committee said that Miller removed the lines about Pence after having a conversation with a White House lawyer, Eric Herschmann, who objected to the president's edits, according to testimony from Miller.
Yet when Trump gave the speech, it included several references to Pence, who was being pressured by Trump and others to block certification of the election. Pence ultimately refused and told Trump and others he had no authority to do so.
